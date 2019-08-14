Kashmiri households await calls from ‘World Cup’ winning sons Wasim and Amir

NEW DELHI: The Hussain family from Sopore and the Iqbal household in Kashmir’s Anantnag are eagerly waiting for their cell phones to buzz.

It’s been 11 days since 20-year-old Amir Hussain Rather and 25-year-old Wasim Iqbal last spoke to their folks back home.

The two are part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the Physical Disability World Series Cricket beating hosts England in the final in Worcester on Tuesday.

It was the best day of their lives but it’s the well being of their families that’s occupying Amir and Wasim’s mindspace as communication (telephone and internet) channels have been cut off since revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

“This is the first time I have not been able to wish my parents on Eid. I have been away from home for 45 days as we had a camp in Shirgaon in Maharashtra. Last 10 days, I have had no contact with my family. I am very happy but a bit worried till I get to speak to them,” Amir, a left-arm bowler, told reporters over telephone from United Kingdom.

A 12th standard student, Amir’s right hand was permanently damaged in an accident. (AGENCIES)