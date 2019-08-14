Court extends ex-J-K MLA Rashid Engineer’s NIA custody in terror-funding case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till August 21 the NIA custody of former Independent MLA in Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer, arrested in a case related to funding of terror activities in the Valley.
Rashid, who was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir, is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case. (AGENCIES)
