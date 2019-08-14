Centre’s J&K move strong reply to terrorist: Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated on Wednesday that Indian Government’s decision of scrapping Article 370 pertaining to Jammu & Kashmir was a befitting reply to Pakistan-backed militancy.

While addressing the students’ gathering here on occasion of the mass recitation of the song ‘Vande Mataram’, he said with the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led Government has given a befitting reply to militants and “Pakistani infiltration activities” in the Kashmir Valley. (AGENCIES)