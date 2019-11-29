Principal Secy visits Grameen Bank stall at ‘Back to Village’ programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Principal Secretary I&C, Naveen Chowdhary visited the stall of J&K Grameen Bank at ‘Back to Village Phase-II’ programme at Panchayat Chajwal in village Sunjwan under Branch Office Samba.

The Grameen Bank has participated in ‘Back to Village Phase-II’ programme at Chajwal Panchayat, under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural and has engaged all its rural branches to actively participate in noble initiative of the Government.

A handout stated that motto of the bank is to publicize Government schemes undertaking economic potential and assessment of banking and insurance needs of the villages in order to financially include every nook and corner of J&K UT.

Principal Secretary, Naveen Chowdhary was the chief guest on the event and he hailed the role bank is playing in propagating social security schemes in every nook and corner of J&K UT.

He further said that ‘Back to Village’ programme will focus on four main goals-energizing panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of Government schemes/programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of the village.

Amit Laira, Regional Manager, Kathua & Samba said that the programme ‘Back to the Village’ is an ambitious initiative taken by J&K Government to reach out to people at grass root level.

FI&I Department Officers, Priyanka Sharma & Vicky Kumar educated the gathering about various Government schemes like PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, SHG, JLGs etc.

Other dignitaries including CMO, BDO and officials from Line departments were also present on the occasion.

On spot enrolments were done by the bank under various Government schemes.