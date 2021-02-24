Principal Secy to LG reviews Jammu Smart City projects

Nitishwar assesses preparedness for Amarnath yatra

* Directs for expediting tendering, execution of works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the progress of Jammu Smart City projects at Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, and CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Sushma Chauhan; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Avny Lavasa; VC, Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal; Additional CEO, Jammu Smart City Limited, Satish Kumar Sharma; Team Leader JSCL – PMC, Pushpendra Srivastava and other representatives of concerned departments and agencies remained present during the meeting.

At the outset, the CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) gave a detailed presentation regarding the completed projects, to-date status of the projects under the implementation stage, and the ones likely to be started soon.

The chair was apprised about the current status of projects with IT interventions including Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Smart Poles, Ad Panels, ITMS, Smart Cards, Display Panels and e-Bill Pay for civic services.

The Principal Secretary expressed satisfaction on the timelines for various projects undertaken and called for maintaining inter-departmental synergy to facilitate the timely completion of the ongoing Smart City projects.

He also impressed upon the officers to lay special focus on replicating the best practices of Smart Cities across the country and to adopt the latest available IT-based technological interventions.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers to explore the feasibility for developing new parking spaces across the city, particularly in congested markets, after due consultation with all stakeholders.

He further instructed the concerned officers to install smart displays outside the newly inaugurated Multi-level Car Parking cum Commercial Complex indicating the available slots to facilitate seamless vehicular parking so as to avoid traffic jams.

He also suggested that JMC and JDA should explore the possibility of tying up with the prominent local artists and Art Schools in the city and engage them in painting murals and other socially responsible messages on the retaining walls which would enhance the aesthetics of the city.

Threadbare discussions were also held on exploring all possibilities to make the city modern and vibrant.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Nitishwar Kumar reviewed the preparedness for the Amarnathji Yatra-2021 with the officers of the Board.

The CEO was briefed by Additional CEO SASB, Anup Soni about the camp-wise facilities available for the Yatris and steps being taken to further augment the same. He also apprised the CEO that the tenders for various works on Pahalgam axis have been floated as per the approved work programme and those for Baltal axis are under process. The chair was informed that the works shall be executed once the tracks are opened by the Public Works Department on Baltal side and Pahalgam Development Authority on Pahalgam side.

The CEO was also briefed about the enhancement of carrying capacity of Lower cave and Brarimarg camp; prepaid system for hiring of ponies/palki services; Radio-Frequency based tracking and surveillance of the Yatris, registration arrangements for Yatris and Service providers; Heli service arrangements and installation of Langars in the Yatra area.

The CEO directed the officers to complete the tendering process at the earliest and provide improved facilities to the Yatris. He asked the officers to explore the possibility of running battery-operated cars in the Yatra area. He further instructed that main stress should be given to hygiene and sanitation of the camps and tracks en-route.

He impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure that advance action is taken to complete registration of Ponies, Pony-wallas, Dandi-wallas and Palki-wallas and to ensure that no person embarks on the Yatra tracks unauthorized.