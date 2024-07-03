Principal Secy Home convenes public darbar in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 2: In a massive public darbar, chaired by Principal Secretary Home, Chandraker Bharti, key officials and local representatives from Poonch came together to discuss development and welfare of the region.

DDC Chairperson, Tazim Akhter, DIG Rajouri/ Poonch Range Tejinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M. Choudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police, Yougal Manhas, Additional District Development Commissioner, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Mustafa Malik, DDC Vice Chairman, Ashfaq Choudhary besides DDC members and other district officers were present.

The Principal Secretary had a detailed review of ongoing development projects in the district. He interacted with the participants and sought feedback on the status of implementation of various Government schemes.

Addressing the concerns, the Principal Secretary assured the attendees that all their genuine issues would be redressed in a time bound manner. He said that the district administration is performing well in mitigating local issues besides ensuring growth and development in Poonch.

DDC Chairperson, Tazim Akhter, emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective resolution of people’s grievances. She urged upon the officials to work in tandem with the local representatives to address the development needs of people of the district.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner presented a detailed overview of the ongoing development works across the district.

During the public outreach program, around 28 delegations raised various issues including water scarcity, light, staff shortage in schools and health institutions, completion of infrastructure projects, road connectivity problems, need for a new Census, Trauma Center for Chandimarh and related matters.