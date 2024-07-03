Taekwondo player Shahnaz calls on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 2: Taekwondo player Shahnaz Parveen called on Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at Raj Niwas here today. Commissioner Secretary to LG, L Franklin and OSD to Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Dr Stanzin Thakchos were present in the meeting.

Shahnaz informed Lieutenant Governor that she is the first female Ladakhi Taekwondo player to qualify for the Chengdu FISU World University Games and also the first from Ladakh to secure 8th place in the finals of the Group Women Under-30 category at 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship held in Vietnam.

Shahnaz highlighted the potential of athletes from Kargil and urged Lieutenant Governor Mishra to provide a training hall, where she can train for events and also train aspiring Taekwondo players from Kargil. She also requested the Lieutenant Governor to relook at the sports quota introduced by Ladakh Police for recruitment for various posts in which sportspersons have to clear the written exam first. She also requested the Lieutenant Governor to implement the scholarship rule in Ladakh as well as frame the Sports Policy at the earliest, etc.

Shahnaz, who is also the Sports Secretary of All Ladakh Students Welfare Association Jammu, requested the Lieutenant Governor to provide bus service to girl students at Girls Hostel in Jammu for the safety and convenience of the girl students.

The Lieutenant Governor asked Dr Thakchos to provide space in a Government facility so that Parveen can train herself along with other aspiring Taekwondo players. He also asked Dr Thakchos to find out the weight age of marks in written exams, physical and practical for sports quota aspirants in various recruitment drives conducted by Ladakh Police. He also asked the Youth Services and Sports Department to put the draft Sports Policy in public domain by mid-July. The Lieutenant Governor also asked Dr Thakchos to take up the matter of providing bus services to the girls students of Girls Hostel at Jammu on an outsourcing basis.