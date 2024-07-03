AFS Innovators receive applauds for Water-Saving Tech at Pune

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Students from Jammu Air Force School also referred to as AFS Innovators, have won a lot of praise for their creative project, “Bhu Jal Nirdharak at Pune grand finale with Water-Saving Tech.”.

This water-scarcity-addressing technology was highly commended at the ‘Made in 3D – Seed the Future Entrepreneurs 2023-24’ competition grand finale. The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and La Fondation Dassault Systèmes India collaborated to organise the event at Pune.

AFS Jammu was the sole representative from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify for the grand finale of this prestigious competition.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission, Deepak NG, Managing Director of Dassault Systèmes India, and Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO of Dassault Systèmes Solutions Lab, lauded the young innovators from Jammu.

During their presentation, the AFS team, comprising Savri Gupta, Arjunveer Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Hitesh Verma and Ayush, demonstrated how their invention could assist farmers. Using sensors, the Bhu Jal Nirdharak can perform soil analysis and detect groundwater levels in advance.

Notably, Arjunveer Singh, Class IX student of AFS School, had the unique opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session with Dr. Chintan Vaishnav and the CEO of Dassault Systèmes. This interaction provided valuable industry insights and encouraged the students to continue their pursuit of innovation and excellence.

In recognition of their outstanding efforts, the students, accompanied by their guide teachers Sarojni Pandita and Shanu Rani, were awarded Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. The teachers were also honoured for their guidance and support. The Bhu Jal Nirdharak project by AFS Jammu received widespread appreciation from the panel of judges and attendees alike.

The AFS students were also privileged to visit the Dassault Systèmes 3D Lab, providing them with an excellent learning experience.