Price rise and inflation

Sir,

Voice of the people is the voice of the God is an old saying. For the last few years the common man is feeling over-burdened with high inflation and prise rise. All the essential commodities of daily use , be it cooking oil or cooking gas, pulses , onions and vegetables not to speak of fruits are becoming day by day dearer to him to buy from the markets. Even dairy products are also becoming out of his reach.

So it is the duty of the Government to provide food items of daily use at affordable rates to the common people.

So the Central Government as well as the UT Government is appealed to pay heed towards the genuine demands of common people and effective steps be taken to check inflation.

Tara Chand Bhagat

Talab Tillo, Jammu