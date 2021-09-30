Over 530 women provided medical aid by Indian Army in Baramulla

BARAMULLA, Sept 30: Over 530 women patients were provided medical aid at a camp organized by Indian Army in this north Kashmir district on Thursday.

A spokesman of the Army said this afternoon that a medical camp was organized at Wussan in Baramulla where civilian and Army doctors attended the women patients who had come from nearby villages.

He said over 530 women patients were attended to by the doctors who examined them and gave them proper treatment.

The Army also provided free medicines to the patients, he said.

Army has been organizing medical and other camps, particularly in the remote and far flung areas for the benefit of local civilian population. (Agencies)