Prez Trump visits Taj Mahal, says America loves India

AGRA: Walking hand-in-hand, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday evening went around the iconic Taj Mahal, hailing the 17th century Mughal-era mausoleum as a “timeless testament” to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture.

The American power couple spent almost an hour at the Taj Mahal, soaking in the beauty of the monument of love, and were briefed about the history and traditions associated with architectural marvel.

“The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India,” Trump and Melania wrote on the visitor’s book. (AGENCIES)