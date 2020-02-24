NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in three cases relating to the dreaded terror group ISIS, officials said.

In Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 10 locations including one each in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Toothukudi; three in Salem and four in Cuddalore, an NIA spokesperson said.

The first case was registered by the premier investigation agency in January this year under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act against 10 accused, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)