KAS Officers’ Association call on Lt Governor

Jammu : A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Officers’ (KAS) Association called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today and raised their concerning issues.

The delegation led by its President Sh.Tassaduq Hussain Mir put forth various demands pertaining to the consideration for placement of KAS Officers in Time Scale by utilizing the available vacancies. They sought Lt Governor’s intervention for utilization of all vacancies for accommodating maximum number of officers by widening the scope of promotion vacancies and resolving the issues of stagnation of around 700 Junior Scale KAS officers recruited since 2011.

Meanwhile, Sh. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, ex-MLA also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues of public importance and Dr Tahir Chowdhary, Spokesperson, BJP submitted representation pertaining to the issues of health care sector in J&K including establishment of Primary Health Centres with all essential health services; posting of specialist Doctors in Super Specialty Hospital in Jammu; improving patient care etc.

A delegation of residents of Rajouri led by Sh. Ali Mohammed, Sarpanch submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to various measures for welfare of tribal communities including demand for special recruitment package for Gujjar and Bakerwals, improvement of health infrastructure in tribal areas, development of potential tribal tourist areas, establishment of Tribal University at Rajouri and Poonch, restoration of mobile schools for nomadic population etc

The Lt Governor interacted with the members of the delegations and individuals who apprised him of their issues and assured them to review the genuine issues and demands raised by them for their early redressal.