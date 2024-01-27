President Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Jan 27: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

A delegation of Yuva Jatt Sabha Jammu led by its President Amandeep Singh Boparai apprised the Lt Governor on various welfare issues of the Jatt community and installation of statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Chatha Jammu.

A delegation of former PRI members from Suchetgarh led by Rashpal Singh also called on the Lt Governor.