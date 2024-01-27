Court Grants Bail To Ex-Unitech Promoters Sanjay And Ajay Chandra

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: A court here on Saturday granted bail to ex-promoters of realty major Unitech Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra in a case related to allegedly swindling home buyers.

The court noted they were in jail for about six years and further inquiry and trial would likely take considerable time owing to a large number of witnesses in the case.

The Chandra brothers, however, will continue to remain in jail as they are accused in a money laundering case. (Agencies)