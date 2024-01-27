RFID Registration To Begin Soon: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Jammu, Jan 27: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will start the RFID registration, which helps in managing long queues and chaotic conditions during peak rush, at Katra railway station soon, an official said on Saturday.

“Safety, convenience and ease of the devotees visiting the shrine remains the top priority of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB). Soon RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) registration will be started at Katra railway station which helps in managing long queue and chaotic conditions during peak rush,” Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg said.

He said that several counters will be set up at the railway station for registration.

Garg, who is taking forward various development works to make pilgrims the best experience for the devotees coming from across the world, said, “The Board is also planning a laser show at Banganga based on Mata Ki Kahani for the pilgrims adopting conventional routes for the pilgrimage.” In addition, holding areas are being developed at Adhkuwari having the capacity to accommodate about 2500 to 3,000 pilgrims at any point in time, the official said and added this will provide ease and comfort to the devotees besides ensuring effective crowd management.

Garg said the construction of a new Vaishnavi Bhawan, which can accommodate 300 pilgrims on a daily basis is bound to give a new shape and structure to the comforts and convenience of the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

“The building with a timeline of 18 months once completed shall have provisions for Bhojanalya coupled with washrooms, aimed at making the stay quite pleasant and congenial,” he added.

Garg said that based on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Dham and Golden Temple, the illumination of façade by digitally-controlled, multi-coloured LED lights will be a permanent feature from the coming chaitra navratri at Darshni Deodi, Adhkuwari and main Bhawan.

These lights will reflect the grandeur of the shrine, he added.

Garg underscored that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has in its endeavor been developing and continually upgrading the pilgrim-centric facilities and with the determined efforts and blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi had set a remarkable record in 2023 by witnessing the arrival of 95.22 lakh pilgrims, marking the highest number in the past decade.

He added that emphasis has been laid on yatra management for which adequate arrangements have been meticulously executed by the Board.

“These include Skywalk at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and the remodeled Parvati Bhavan which has proven to be instrumental in managing the surge in pilgrims. Besides, with the enlargement of the Atka area, the sitting capacity has been enhanced and every month about 20,000 to 25,000 pilgrims are able to attend the morning and evening prayers,” Garg said.

With the commencement of third langar facility at Bhairon Ji after Tarakote Marg and Sanjichhat, now about 8,000 to 10,000 pilgrims are availing free meals per day on the track, he added. (Agencies)