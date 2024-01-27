Principal Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government Women College Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Jan 27: Prof. Minu Mahajan, Principal, Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Administration, faculty and students of the college for achieving the prestigious A++ Grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar with CGPA 3.64 on a 4 point scale in its third cycle of accreditation now ranks 5th in the country.