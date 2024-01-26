NEW DELHI, Jan 26: President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day.
The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.
Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit then showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.
President Murmu Unfurls National Flag At Kartavya Path On 75th Republic Day
