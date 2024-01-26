French Rafales, Marching Contingent Take Part In Republic Day Parade

NEW DELHI, Jan 26: Two Rafale fighter jets flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Space and Air Force roared through Delhi’s sky as India celebrated its 75th Republic Day at a grand parade on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing it as the chief guest.

As soon as around 95 French troops marched down the Kartavya Path at the heart of the national capital, the whizzing warplanes pierced the morning sky making thousands of spectators crane their necks in wonder.

A 30-member band contingent from France also drew attention at the grand parade.