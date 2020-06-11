Pregnant woman dies, inquiry ordered

Excelsior Correspondent

Budgam, June 11: A pregnant woman today died at District Hospital Budgam due to alleged medical negligence soon after she delivered a baby after undergoing surgery.

The family alleged that her condition deteriorated soon after the surgery and after that the doctors asked them to shift her to Srinagar hospital for better treatment. However, it was late to do so.

Her condition, the family members said, worsened after she underwent the LSCS and gave birth to a baby boy. “She was almost dead by then and died later,” one of her relatives said.

After her death, the administrators of the hospital along with other staff went along with the family members who were taking the dead body of the woman to her residence. They consoled the family and told them that they did everything they could.

The deceased woman was identified as Haseena, 34, wife of Ghulam Hassan Malik, from Labartal area of district Budgam. She was admitted at the hospital post labour pain and delivered the baby at around midnight. However, her condition worsened later.

Chief Medical Officer, Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan said there is no angle of negligence on the part of the doctors as everybody was present there when the condition of the patient deteriorated.

“We were done with the LSCS at around 12.30 a.m in the midnight; by 5:30 a.m. she complained of backache for which she was treated and in the meantime, she felt restless. The patient was taken to the theatre for resuscitation; she was given CPR and when her condition continued to get worse, the doctors tried to intubate her-however, we lost he while doing that,” he said while giving the details.

He added that it was a sudden onset of massive pulmonary embolism.

Dr Abdul Majeed, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital, while saying that the staff did whatever they could. He told Excelsior that in order to further ascertain the facts, an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the allegations of negligence.

“There was a sudden onset of massive pulmonary embolism and we lost the patient in very less time. We did everything we could, but could not save her; we share the grief of her family,” he said.

Pertinent to mention here, protests broke outside the Hospital. The protestors, majority of them locals were demanding inquiry into the matter and action be taken against the “irresponsible” doctors.

The family is alleging negligence on the part of the doctors who attended the patient and did not refer her to Srinagar in time.

In the meantime, the district administration, while taking note of the incident has sought a report from the hospital authorities, while assuring that action will be taken if there was any complacency found. The administration has tasked an ACR to look into the matter and file a detailed report.