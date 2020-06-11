MHRD lists KU, JU among top 100 Institutions of India

SMVDU ranks 78th among Engineering Institutes

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, June 11: The University of Jammu and University of Kashmir have been ranked among top 100 Institutions of the country while the Engineering College of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has secured 78th position among all the Engineering Institutes across the nation as the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development today released the all India ranking under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2020.

While the University of Kashmir has secured 78th position among all the institutions by scoring 44.67 points, the University of Jammu has been ranked at 90th number with 43.61 score in the category. However, their ranking among the category of universities is far better as KU has secured 48th position with 46.99 score while JU is at 52nd number with 46.55 scrore.

Notably, both JU and KU as well as the SMVDU Engineering Institute have significantly improved their tally from the last year NIRF ranking.

While the JU has made a huge climb from 74th NIRF ranking among the universities in 2019 to 52nd this year, the KU has improved its rank from 53rd to 48th position. This is the third consecutive year when KU has maintained it ranking above the JU with slightly more points. However, in 2017, Jammu University’s ranking under NIRF was 63rd while Kashmir University’s ranking was 73rd.

Similarly, SMVDU Engineering College has improved its NIRF ranking from 85th position in 2019 to 78th in 2020 by increasing its respective score from 37.32 to 39.68. In 2018 ranking of NIRF, SMVDU Engineering College was on 94th position among all the Engineering Colleges across the country.

Significantly, SMVDU has also ranked among the top 100 institutions in the category of Management Institutions and top 150 universities by NIRF 2020.

The ranking of Indian universities and others educational institutions in 2020 under National Institutional Ranking Framework was e-released today by the Ministry for Human Resource Development (HRD). This was the fifth edition of NIRF ranking and number of participating institutions in the competition increased by 20 percent.

Pertinent to mention that the National Institutional Ranking Framework was instituted by MHRD in 2015 and the rankings for the first time were announced in 2016. NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology is based on developing a set metrics for ranking of academic institutions, based on the parameters agreed upon by a Core Committee. The parameters broadly cover `Teaching, Learning and Resources”, “Research and Professional Practices”, “Graduation Outcome”, “Outreach & Inclusivity” and “Perception”.

This year 20 indicators and four key areas of university activities, namely teaching, research, international diversity and financial sustainability were considered for the national ranking. The participation was made mandatory for institutes which are receiving public grants from the Government.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year.

Maintaining their last year’s positions, IIT Madras and IISc Bangalore bagged the first two ranks, followed by IIT Delhi on the third position among educational institutions in the country.

In the ranking, IIT Madras has emerged as the best Engineering Institute, IIM Ahmedabad as best Management Institutes and Jamia Hamdard as the best institute in Pharmacy while Miranda House of Delhi University has achieved the top spot again this year in the College category.

For Medical, Law and Architecture, AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked first among Medical Institutes, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has emerged as the top institute for Law and IIT Kharagpur has been adjudged as the best institute for Architecture in the country. Moulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, Delhi has been ranked as the best among Dental Institutes.