Testing drops after last week’s spike

Srinagar, June 11: A 62-year-old COVID-19 positive woman today died in Kashmir taking the death toll due to Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 52 while a senior surgeon at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar and two policemen were among 44 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the Valley.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from village Kaddar in Kulgam district of South Kashmir died at SKIMS, Soura here today, taking death toll due to Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 52.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that she was suffering from colon cancer and had cardiopulmonary arrest. He said that she was admitted to the hospital on June 7 as a case of “acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth.”

“Her sample was taken on the same day and came out positive following which the patient was shifted to infectious disease ward on June 8,” he added.

With her death, Kulgam now has eight deaths due to the virus. So far Srinagar district with 12 fatalities has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 10, Kulgam 8, Anantnag six, three each in Shopian and Kupwara, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death has been reported from Bandipora.

The district administration Srinagar has ordered police to register an FIR against a doctor for allegedly hiding his COVID-19 positive status and travelling to Srinagar in a GoAir flight from New Delhi three days ago.

A resident of Parraypora Srinagar, the doctor had been declared positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. Despite having knowledge of this, he boarded Go Air 191 flight from New Delhi on June 8, thereby risking the life of co-passengers.

He then directly drove to his home from the airport and later he approached Health officials and urged them to admit him in a COVID-19 hospital. However, on being told that he has to undergo a test first, he informed them that he had already done the test in New Delhi.

The district administration Srinagar has written to the police to register FIR against him. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that on being spotted at airport, the doctor told surveillance team that he himself is a doctor and that the fever is not related to COVID-19.

“He drove to his residence and after he was telephoned to visit the hospital by the officials, he went to a COVID-19 hospital and asked them to admit him,” the Deputy Commissioner said, adding, “on being told that he had to wait for the test and when it comes positive only then he would be admitted, the doctor informed the hospital authorities that he had already tested positive at New Delhi and showed them the certificate.”

Despite being a doctor, the Deputy Commissioner said, he threatened the life of those who arrived by the flight. “We have initiated legal action against him. We have written to the police for FIR. We will take action against him under disaster management action against him also,” he said.

And a senior surgeon at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar and two policemen were among 44 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the Valley and the number of samples processed in Kashmir have drastically fallen so have the number of positive cases. Today 2620 tests were processed at three testing labs in Kashmir and 44 tested positive.

Sources said that as the last week witnessed spike in the Corona positive cases leading to scare, the administration has decided to go slow on testing.

Among the fresh cases, 13 have been reported from Anantnag, two each from Kulgam and Baramulla, eight from Srinagar, 13 from Anantnag, one from Kupwara, four from Bandipora, 3 from Budgam and nine from Pulwama.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 1816 samples were processed at the Virology lab of the hospital and 23 tested positive. Among them, 13 are from Anantnag, four from Bandipora, three from Kupwara, two from Srinagar and one from Budgam.

Among the positive cases is a senior surgeon at the SKIMS hospital Soura.

Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that 485 samples were processed at the Virology lab of the hospital and 8 tested positive including seven from Srinagar and one from Budgam.

An official said that 319 samples were processed at CD hospital lab today and 13 tested positive including two policemen.

Officials said among all the positive cases, 2702 are active with 1820 in Kashmir and 298 in Jammu.

Officials said that till date 227016 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 41312 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by Government, 25 in Hospital Quarantine, 2702 in hospital isolation and 55395 under home surveillance. Besides, 127530 persons have completed their surveillance period.

And 119 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir today.