Prasar Bharati joins hands with Google for dedicated livestream of poll results on YouTube

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati and Google have joined hands for the election results day on May 23, providing for a dedicated live stream of the verdict of the Lok Sabha and state polls on YouTube.

Google and Prasar Bharati will celebrate the biggest festival of democracy on May 23 by creating a dedicated live stream of the results on YouTube, Prasar Bharati officials said.

“What is going to happen is whenever anybody accesses YouTube from anywhere in India either through the website of Youtube or through the YouTube App, the first thing that they will see on top will be a news stream from DD News updating the results,” Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said.

“It will be a sort of a landing screen. Once you click on that it will be a live YouTube channel of DD news. Apart from that, the window will also have the option of live stream of 14 other DD regional stations of different languages,” he said. (AGENCIES)