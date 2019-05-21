Huawei launches Android 9-based Honor 20 series amid Google ban scare

LONDONL: Chinese telecom player Huawei launched its Honor 20 series of Android-based smartphones Tuesday amid uncertainty over the access to key services of the operating system owned by US-based technology giant Google.

Media interactions with Honor President George Zhao, however, were cancelled due to the controversy over Google’s plan to cut ties with Huawei, which Washington considers a national security threat.

An Honor media team official said that interviews with Zhao were cancelled because “it is a sensitive time” for the brand as well as parent Huawei. The Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei.

The company did not cancel the launch of Honor 20 series, based on Android 9 platform, as it is a Google-certified device and the US technology giant has said that it will continue to provide software updates to all existing devices from Huawei group, the official said. (AGENCIES)