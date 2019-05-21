No accused in NDPS cases should get bail: DIG to SSPs

JAMMU: District police chiefs in the state have been directed to ensure accused in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases do not get bail.

The SSPs were asked to concentrate on source, carrier and destination in narcotics cases, officials said.

In a crime review meeting of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts with concerned Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) on Tuesday evening here, Deputy Inspector General, Jammu-Kathua range, Sujit Kumar said, “No accused should get bail in NDPS cases.” (AGENCIES)