EC rejects by 2-1 vote Lavasa’s demand to record dissent note in its orders

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected with a majority vote election commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations, days after the simmering tension within the poll body over the issue came out in the open.

The ‘full commission’ of the panel, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two other members -Lavasa and Sushil Chandra- deliberated on the contentious issue, after which the Commission said that dissent notes and minority views would remain part of records but would not be part of its order.

“In the meeting of the Election Commission held today regarding the issue of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), it was, inter alia, decided that proceedings of the commission’s meetings would be drawn, including the views of all the commission members,” the Commission said in a statement after the meeting, which lasted for more than two hours. (AGENCIES)