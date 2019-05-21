Another hottest day in Jammu, max temp touches 39.9 degrees

JAMMU: The winter capital of the State on Tuesday witnessed another hottest day at maximum temperature touching 39.9 degree Celsius.

Jammu earlier on May 8 and 9 witnessed hottest days at 40.1 degree Celsius and 39.9 Degree Celsius respectively.

“The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 39.9 degree Celsius and the minimum was 22.5 degree Celsius,” said a weatherman.

He added that the temperature will keep fluctuating between 38 degrees to 40 degrees in next few days.

However, in Srinagar, the maximum temperature was 27.2 degree Celsius and the minimum was 10.2 degree Celsius.

Leh recorded maximum 19.6 degree Celsius and minimum eight degree Celsius. (AGENCIES)