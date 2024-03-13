Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandan Vihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 14 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 14 from 8 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Mandal, Purmandal, Sandhi, Gurha, Utterbehni, and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 14 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sidhra, Bamyal, MES and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 15 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer O&M Circle Rajouri (JPDCL) has informed that the power supply to Tehsil Office Rajouri, Gujjar Mandi and DC Office will remain affected on March 13 and 17 from 9 am to 3 pm.