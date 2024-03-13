Over 100 Indian companies, 50 international players to join

Buyers, sellers to meet in Jammu from Mar 21-23

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with Department of Commerce, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry is gearing up for a grand showcase of India’s packaging, food processing and plastics prowess at the PackTech Asia Expo and RBSM (Reverse Buyer Reseller Meet) from March 21 to 23, 2024 at Reagle Park, Greater Kailash, Jammu.

This was informed by Rahul Sahai, Chairman PHDCCI- Jammu while addressing a press conference here today.

He also said: “The event will showcase the best of India’s packaging, food processing, printing and plastics industry capabilities.”

Sahai said during the event over 100 Indian companies will exhibit their latest products and there will be exclusive access to over 50 international buyers from key markets like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ghana, Uganda, Egypt, Nepal, Romania and Vietnam.

“From advanced machinery and materials to cutting-edge coding and marking technologies, the event will cater to various industries including agro & food processing, beverages, pharmaceuticals and more,” he maintained adding: “The event will bring an exclusive opportunity for local businesses to connect with global audience.”

Sahai further said that packaging, food processing and plastics industry is a thriving industry wherein the Indian packaging industry is projected to reach a staggering $32 billion annual turnover by 2025.

“J&K being India’s leading fruit producer, coupled with growing urbanization and rising demand for convenience foods, presents a highly favourable ground for packaging sector,” he continued adding: “A robust packaging industry will be instrumental in transforming J&K’s agriculture-based economy, fostering a more productive and globally competitive value chain.”

Chairman PHDCCI Jammu stated that Central Government is giving special importance to J&K and this is one such initiative of Ministry of Commerce and Industry to support the local industry.

He said that the event will offer a unique platform for local businesses to tap into industry’s growth potential and connect with international buyers and invited J&K trade and industry representatives to not to miss visiting this important event.

Naveen Seth, Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI informed that PackTech Asia provides the ideal platform to explore joint ventures, forge business linkages, to appoint distributors and dealers and to secure export orders.

“Concurrently with Packtech Asia 2024 and RBSM we are also organising The Great Himalayan Food Expo and Jammu Plast International Expo with focus sectors as packaging machines, materials and equipments; coding and marking solutions; food production and processing equipments etc,” he maintained.

A handout of PHDCCI stated that Associate Partners for the event are RINAC and SIDBI; Supporting Associations are IPMMI, ASPA and JKOPA; Knowledge Partner being Green Resolution Foundation and Channel Partners are Futurex Trade Fairs, Orange Marcom Services and WonderWorx.