BBIA resents eviction of functional registered units by Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has expressed strong resentment against the eviction process launched by the J&K Government (Industries Dept) in respect of functional permanent registered units.

In a meeting of the BBIA held under the leadership of Lalit Mahajan, its president in the presence of Tarun Singla, senior vice president, Ajay Langer vice president, Viraaj Malhotra- general secretary, Rajesh Jain – secretary and Vivek Singhal –treasurer, the members took serious note of the final notice issued by Industries Department as per the list received by the Association to non- functional permanent registered units to reactivate/revive their Units within 10 days to avoid eviction proceedings.

The members present in the meeting raised serious concern in respect of list of units sent to the Association which is not correct as it has been observed that number of units have already been de-registered/ additional line/ changed their line of activity as per the permission granted by Industries Department and the requisite information already available with General Manager, DIC, Jammu office. Moreover, number of Units already working but the same has been declared as non- functional resulting great resentment amongst the Unit holders as majority of the Units owned by sons of the soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in mind to provide the relief to closed/sick units the exit route option has already given in the Industrial Policy 2016, as per Govt order No. 129-IND of 2017 dated 07-06-2017. It states, “Once all the steps have been exhausted for the revival and rehabilitation of the Sick Industrial Unit, the Govt shall provide an exit route to the sick unit by allowing transfer of its ownership/lease hold rights to another entrepreneur provided all the liabilities are cleared.”

It is worthwhile to mention here that, as per the lease seed executed between the SIDCO/SICOP and Unit holders by the virtue of which for which the Lease Hold Rights has been granted for a particular period and the Unit holders are paying the SIDCO/SICOP dues as per the bills raised by the Corporation from time to time, it is unjustified on the part of Industries Department to take such type of action which may be resulting into unnecessary litigation.

The BBIA urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Commissioner/Secretary Vikramjit Singh, for immediate withdrawal of such notices issued by Industries Department to provide relief to such Units who have been closed due to unforeseen circumstances/unviable/sickness by providing exit route for transfer their lease hold rights to the prospective investors.