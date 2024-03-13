Shailendra reviews progress on CSSs, CAPEX, HADP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shailendra Kumar, today chaired a meeting of Agriculture, Horticulture Departments and allied sectors to evaluate the progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes, CAPEX, and HADP implementation.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed both the physical and financial accomplishments achieved through these programs.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance APD, Director Horticulture Jammu, CL Sharma, Director Agriculture Jammu, Heads of Departments of Agriculture and allied sectors and district officers and other concerned.

At the outset, Director Horticulture Jammu, CL Sharma briefed the meeting about the expenditure and progress made under UT Capex, HADP and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes in respect of Horticulture sector.

The meeting extensively covered Centrally Sponsored Schemes such as RKVY, MIDH, IDDS, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, Soil Health Card scheme, KCC scheme, among others, emphasizing the holistic development approach under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

Addressing the meeting, Shailendra Kumar emphasized the importance of prudent fund utilization across various CSSs, HADP projects, and CAPEX. He urged officers to ensure full expenditure of allocated funds to prevent any gaps, emphasizing transparency and accountability at all levels.

He also urged officers to closely collaborate with district administrations to execute initiatives effectively and reach farmers with the latest agricultural and horticultural technologies.

Principal Secretary stressed the need for collaborative efforts with local community representatives for successful grassroots-level implementation of schemes.