LG inaugurates Skill Sector Centres, Laboratories at EJM College Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 12: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), inaugurated 4 Skill Sector Centers and Laboratories on Mushroom Culture, High-Altitude Trekking Guide, Graphic Designer and Jam & Jelly Production Technician here today.

The LG also inaugurated the portal of the Higher Education Department of UT Ladakh and felicitated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) cadets of EJM College.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Mishra stated that youth is the biggest component, which will play a crucial part in taking our nation on the path of development.

He also stated that providing the best education and ensuring the good health of the youth should be prioritised.

The onus is on everyone to contribute in these two aspects and not rely solely on the government to take initiatives for the development of society, he further stated.

Stating that attachment of government staff is a menace, LG stated that selfishness creates a barrier between society and humans.

Terming Ladakhi youth as talented, the HLG highlighted the need for their channelisation and providing them with adequate opportunities. Calling youth energetic, industrious and hard-working, he reiterated the need to develop the Ladakhi youth.

He also visited all four skill workshop-cum-laboratories developed by the Ladakh Skill Development Mission at a cost of Rs 33.88 lakhs and also interacted with the students.

LG advised the girl students to pursue extra-curricular activities seriously so that they can also become Lakhpati Didi and contribute to the betterment of society.

He also wished them luck in their endeavours.

Earlier, the Principal, EJM College, Dr Sameena Iqbal, welcomed the guests and apprised them of various activities and courses offered to students.

Among others who were present during the event included Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson, VC, University of Ladakh, Prof SK Mehta, Padma Angmo and Santosh Sukhadeve,