Power shutdown
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, June 27: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to RS Pura and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 28 from 6 am to 11 am. Similarly, the power supply to Industrial...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 27: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to RS Pura and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 28 from 6 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area Bari Brahmana will remain affected on June 28 from 6 am to 12 noon.
Likewise, the power supply to Jhajjar Kotli, Dansal, Nandani, Katra, Moori, Kanyala, Jindrah, Surinsar, MES, Railway, Krishnapur, Toll Post, Kattal Darsoo and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 28 from 7 am to 12 noon.
Similarly, the power supply to DC Office Supwal, Rakh Industry, Dagore, Tanda and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 28 from 6 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer, Electric Division JPDCL Udhampur has informed that the power supply to CMO Office near Meat Market, Municipality Office will remain affected from June 29 from 5 am to 12 noon.