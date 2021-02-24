Portion of road caves in at Dalgate

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: A portion of the road today caved in near Dalgate in which a two-wheeler and a few Shikaras were damaged.

Officials said that a portion of a road caved in all of a sudden near the turn of the road which then leads to the foreshore. The officials however said that no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident.

The eye-witnesses said that a scooty that was parked at the roadside was damaged as it fell into Dal Lake. Also few shikaras that were present there were also damaged.