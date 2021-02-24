3 shops gutted along NH

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Feb 24: Three shops were gutted in fire in Nagbal area of tehsil Banihal along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Click here to watch video

As per police sources, three shops owned by Reyaz Ahmed, Jahad Tantary and Mohammad Ramzan caught fire under suspicious circumstances in Nagbal area of tehsil Banihal along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters along with tenders reached the spot and doused the flames, but till then the shops were completely damaged in the ablaze.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Banihal Police has taken cognizance in this regard.