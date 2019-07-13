Poor mobile connectivity

Even after paying through one’s nose , mobile telephone services are not of any satisfactory levels in Jammu . It is because of the fact that several telecom vendors have not complied with the guidelines for installation of communication towers even after things becoming confused after the Municipal Corporation Jammu sealed more than 90 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS).

There is the problem of the towers being in core residential areas to remove them for which a PIL stands filed in the State High Court as a result of which the Division Bench directed the JMC to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines for installation of communication towers. By seizing more and more towers and not erecting new in ‘safe’ zones is leading to disruption of services and at times in faulty services of the mobile telephones. The matter needs to be resolved and telecom operators needed to be more inclined towards complying with the said guidelines.