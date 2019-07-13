Expecting a paradigm shift in office culture

Shirking work, postponing taking of decisions even of ordinary nature, delaying tactics of disposing of matters, sitting over files,passing on files from one table to the other and the like constitute red-tape in its brazen manner. Delays thus caused ,are often going unaccounted for, as it is presumed that there was nothing weird or unusual about the reasons leading to such delays even of inordinate nature. Such a practice, very often, breeds corruption and making no bones about the stark fact, it be verily said that massive corruption has made inroads into the system in our State. Can this vicious cycle be ever broken and can the administration at the top, show the requisite audacity to pluck the rut with intent to smoothen the system and ensure speedy disposal of files in the Civil Secretariat and field offices ?

In this connection, if the new set of instructions recently issued by the Governor’s Administration are any indications towards bringing in some changes and enforce accountability in the system, we could positively be hopeful of expecting a paradigm shift in the stinking system in the near future, with this assumption that no let up or any dilution of enforceability would take place subsequently after some time. The hegemony and the established culture of delays, often wilful, has to be broken to bring in respect and regard for time factor and to have the writ of transparency and quick results have the upper sway.If we see how the time factor is being given top most priority in top Public Sector Undertakings, especially where products and services both are offered, timeframe is fixed, not in days but in minutes excepting those which require to pass through certain mandatory levels of pruning and appraising. Why cannot that culture be incorporated in our offices? It is commendable that the fresh instructions are laying stress upon timelines and limiting the levels through which the files are to move which have been duly defined.

Instructions are issued and again fresh instructions are issued after some time without ensuring the level of compliance which render the process of issuing circulars and instructions infructuous or unfruitful . Likewise in the fresh instructions too, the inseparable clause that ‘violation of instructions would be viewed seriously’ like mentioned always, would carry weight and meaning in real sense only when prompt and strict action followed in established instances of wilful non compliance. Inordinate delay in offices deflates all the intended advantages accruable to general public in respect of various decisions and directives aimed at public welfare. That may seem not that important in isolated cases but cumulatively, such a scenario wreaks havoc and results not only in the failure of schemes and prompt decisions taken by the top administration but alienates the public from the system leading to corruption and inefficiency. We hail the efforts of the Governor in enforcing transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Government departments but on the front of enforceability, much needs to be done.

While the “revised and refined” procedure has been lineated in the fresh instructions ,element of surprise must be invoked to get things done like surprise inspection of offices at the opening time while in others at the ‘home going’ time while in some offices, during daytime to at least ensure presence of the employees. This exercise is needed to be given priority including in far flung villages where the state of affairs are pitiable. Once the culture of attending office right in time and leaving after time and observing lunch breaks strictly as prescribed, fifty per cent of improvement would be recorded. Simultaneously, removing the ‘dead wood’ and penalising non- performance and showing the door to the corrupt alone could bring in the desired paradigm shift in the current system which if termed as stinking would not be an over statement, issuing spate of instructions alone won’t make things better.