PLA troops enter inside Indian territory in Ladakh

Effective mechanism in place to resolve issues: Govt

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 12: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China intruded into Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), prevented local civilians from doing normal work and celebrations of the birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, leading to resentment and panic among the people. They retreated after few minutes.

The Defence Ministry and the Army have, however, taken note of the intrusion and the Army Commanders at local level were reportedly in touch with their PLA counterparts to hold a meeting at the Border Meeting Point (BMP) and ensure that such acts are not repeated by the Chinese troops in future.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor, Gyal Wangyal told the Excelsior that he as well as the Deputy Commissioner Leh have taken up the issue with the Defence Ministry and the Army and urged them to resolve issues of Chinese incursions immediately as the local people suffer.

Confirming the transgressions on July 6, the birthday of His Holiness Dalai Lama, Wangyal said this time the PLA personnel came in the civil dresses and put up their flags across Nullah at Demchok in Eastern Ladakh sector, which is located few kilometers inside the LAC, and prevented the local people from celebrating birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

“I have taken up the issue with the Deputy Commissioner Leh and asked her to get in touch with the Army and the Defence Ministry, which she has done. I am also in touch. Hopefully, the Defence Ministry and the Army would take up the issue with China through appropriate channels to ensure that the PLA soldiers don’t indulge in transgressions in future,’’ the CEC, who heads the local Government in Leh, said, adding the Chinese troops didn’t cross the Nullah and remained across before returning to their actual positions.

The Government sources said there was no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control in border areas between India and China.

“On account of difference in the perception of LAC, situations have arisen on the ground that could have been avoided if we had a common perception of LAC,’’ they said, adding that the Indian Government regularly takes up any transgression along LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanisms including Border Personnel Meetings, flag meetings etc.

The mechanisms, they said, have proved to be effective in management of India-China border areas.

The PLA personnel drove in their SUV’s into Koyul village in Demchok sector, located close to the LAC, on July 6 and lodged a protest over hoisting of the Tibetan flags by the refugees settled there.

“On July 6, some 11 Chinese in civilian clothes arrived in two vehicles when the Ladakhi villagers were celebrating Dalai Lama’s birthday. They then showed them banners and waited there for 30-40 minutes,” the sources said. The Tibetans were celebrating the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

Security officials said that the officers on both sides decided to resolve the matter amicably.

Indian Army personnel were also present at the spot and did not allow the Chinese soldiers to proceed any further, sources said.

The PLA personnel entered 1.5 km into the Indian territory, they said.

After sometime, the Chinese troops returned to their side following an assurance by Indian Army officials that they would look into the action by the refugees.

However, there was no official version available from the Army despite calls to the concerned.

Transgressions by the Chinese troops, which used to be common before 2014, had gradually come down and were virtually nil for past quite sometime during Modi 1.0 and 2.0 Governments. This was, however, after a long time that the Chinese troops infiltrated inside the Indian territory and that too in an area where there was no construction work going on.

“Generally, the transgressions are reported only in the areas where either Army or the civil administration is engaged in constructions but the issues are resolved mutually,’’ sources said.

However, according to sources, the PLA troops stayed across the Nullah in Demchok and didn’t cross it. They returned when the issue was resolved with the intervention of Army.

Meanwhile, local people of Eastern Ladakh were of the view that their day-to-day work shouldn’t suffer because of the intrusions by the Chinese troops.

In a video message, they resented the PLA action saying their daily routine was affected by the PLA transgression and hoped that the Indian Army would take up the issue with their Chinese counterparts during the meeting so that the people living close to the LAC lead normal and peaceful life.