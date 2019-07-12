Advisor Sharma visits Kargil, reviews developmental scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 12: Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma during his 4 day visit of Ladakh Division took stock of the developmental scenario in Kargil district today.

The Advisor held a meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan wherein several issues pertaining to the development of Kargil district were discussed in detail.

Executive Councillor for Works Aga Syed Abbass, Executive Councillor for Zanskar Affairs Er Phunsog Tashi and Chief Engineer PDD/PDC Ladakh Ajaz Ahmed Dar were also present in the meeting.

A detailed discussion was held on several issues like the grant of one time additional funds to clear the liabilities on account of land compensation cases related to different developmental activities in the district, funds for maintenance of Kargil Zanskar National Highway 301, funding for projects of Urban Development, evacuation of Army from lower Kurbathang Plateau and funds for clearance of the pending wages of casual labourers, issues with regard to Srinagar Leh Transmission Line and other related issues .

The CEC Kargil sought the intervention of the Advisor for expediting the start of work on the construction of Zojila tunnel, release of funds to complete the remaining works on the construction of Council Secretariat Kargil and filling up of vacant posts of HoDs in various departments in the district.

The Advisor said that the Government is committed to address all developmental concerns of the twin districts of Kargil and Leh and with the sanctioning of the divisional status to Ladakh and the creation of 495 posts, developmental activities in the region will get a new fillip. He assured the CEC that all issues and concerns would be given due consideration and genuine demands would be fulfilled in a phased manner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil while giving a comprehensive overview regarding the developmental profile of the district informed the meeting that various initiatives have been taken by the District Administration to develop key sectors including Education, Health, Agriculture and R&B. He also briefed about the physical and financial achievements registered during the current fiscal till date.

The Advisor took brief from the officers about measures being taken for area expansion in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and allied sectors and stressed on concrete steps in this regard so that the economy of the people associated with these sectors gets boosted.

He also instructed the officers of Social Welfare Department to complete the survey for identification of the beneficiaries of old age and widow pension within the stipulated time frame.

The Advisor stressed on officers to be responsive towards the developmental needs of the people and ensure prompt and satisfactory delivery of services to address their grievances properly.

The Advisor also directed officers to maintain close liaison with the people for timely redressal of their issues.

Earlier, the Advisor paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Kargil war by laying wreath at the Drass War Memorial constructed in the memory of the soldiers and officers of Indian Army who made supreme sacrifices during the Kargil War.

On the occasion, the Advisor was briefed about the achievements of the Armed Forces during the Kargil War.