Police recommends magisterial inquiry into Sopore youth’s death

SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir police has recommended to District Magistrate (DM), Baramulla, to order a magisterial inquiry into the death of a youth whose body was recovered from an area hours after his arrest in Sopore on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar has directed Superintendent of Police (SP), Sopore to write a letter to DM Baramulla to order the inquiry.

IGP, Kumar who was also present at the press conference said Irfan Ahmad Dar was arrested by security forces on Tuesday afternoon.

However, when he was taken for arms and ammunition as disclosed by him, he managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Later during the search of the area body of Irfan was recovered. He escaped when he was pointing towards the area where according to him arms were dumped, IGP said.

Since he was not having any weapon there was no exchange of fire, Mr Kumar said, adding that the body was later taken hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

When media seeks more details about the incident, DGP Singh said it should left to the inquiry. ”If we will say more, it will be premature when an inquiry will be conducted”, he said, adding ”Let us leave it to inquiry.”

Asked about suspension of internet in Sopore, IGP said this was necessary to prevent rumours.

A police spokesman has said that Irfan who was working as Over Ground Worker (OGW) was arrested and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession. However, he was taken for arms recovery

Almost all political parties, including National Conference(NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party (AP) and Peoples Conference (PC) have condemned the killing of Irfan, resident of Sidiq Colony, Sopore, and demanded proper inquiry into the incident.

He said in this regard, Case FIR Number 257/2020 Under Section 18 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 7/27 A was registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation taken up.

Spokesman said that during the course of investigation, a Police Team visited Chairdaji area of Tujjar-Sharief along with Irfan for affecting some more recovery on his disclosure. However, he said, the OGW while taking advantage of darkness and terrain managed to escape regarding which a separate Case FIR No. 71/2020 U/S 224 IPC was registered in Police Station Bomai.

During search of the area the body of OGW was found near Stone Quarry of Tujjar-Sharief.

However, the family members of Irfan, including brother who was also arrested on same day from their house, questioned the police claim that he (Irfan) was an OGW and grenades were recovered from his possession. They said CCTV footage is witness that no recovery was made during the searches.

They alleged that he was killed in custody by the police. (AGENCIES)