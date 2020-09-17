PDP demands immediate release of arrested leaders in J&K 

NEW DELHI:People Democratic Party of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday demanded immediate release of political leaders arrested in the wake of scrapping Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, the PDP Member Mr Fayaz Ahmad Mir said that on August 5 last year, a large number of political leaders from the main political parties were either arrested or were put under ‘House Arrest’. Of them, some have been released but hundreds of political leaders continue to be under arrest or house arrest.

He further said that many of them are former chief minister, ministers and former MLAs. Ms Mehbooba Mufti is one among them who was the Chief Minister, Member of Parliament twice and She has been described as threat to the peace in the J&K.

Mr Mir also said that there has been a spree of fake encounters in the state and the political leaders who have not been arrested fear speaking against the State as they feel they would also be arrested.

BJP Member Surendra Singh Nagar raised the issue of non- inclusion of Gurjari language in the list of official language in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on this issue, the BJP lawmakers said that J&K administration has not included the third most spoken language, Gurjari in its list of official languages and requested the Centre to include Gurjari and Pahadi in the list of the official language of the UT. (AGENCIES)