Police Dispel Rumours, Say Kids Inadvertently Spilt Oil From Lamp At Kargil Monastery

KARGIL, Feb 16: Police here on Friday said some children had inadvertently spilt oil from a lamp at a Buddhist monastery and urged people to maintain communal harmony and not pay heed to rumours stemming from a video of the purported incident.

In a statement, police said a recent video showing children purportedly spilling oil from the lamp within the premises of the Buddhist monastery in Kargil town has garnered people’s attention, leading to misconceptions and attempts to sensationalise the issue with communal undertones.

“After careful examination, it was determined that the spillage occurred due to the inadvertent actions of children playing near the Gompa. In their innocent play, stones were unintentionally thrown at the butter lamp, resulting in the spillage of butter oil.

“The veracity of these findings has been confirmed through the scrutiny of CCTV footage installed by the police at the post office, specifically implemented to prevent any untoward incidents at the Gompa,” the statement said.

However, preventive measures have been implemented to avoid such incidents in the future, the police said.

“We urge the public not to lend credence to rumours stemming from the video and to prioritise maintaining peace and communal harmony in the town. Any individuals found spreading false information should be reported to the authorities promptly,” the police said.

The officer in charge of a police post in the market area advised residents in the vicinity of the monastery to ensure that their children refrain from such activities near the sacred site.

Moreover, the caretaker has been instructed to maintain strict vigil and report any similar incidents directly to the police. Technological surveillance and patrolling in the area have been enhanced, the statement said. (Agencies)