Gold Rises Rs 180; Silver Rallies Rs 900

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: Gold prices rose Rs 180 to Rs 62,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong cues in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 62,270 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied Rs 900 to Rs 75,500 per kilogram, while it had ended at Rs 74,600 per kg in the previous close.