Police busts nexus in Jammu engaged in making MBBS admissions in Pakistan

Forms, numbers of Pak contacts seized during raids

*New outfit detected, links with Babu Singh surface

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 6: Jammu Police today came across a nexus backed by Jamaat-e-Islami which was still engaged in collecting funds and luring students to study MBBS in Pakistan and detected a newly floated outfit Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement.

The nexus surfaced during day-long raids by Police at three locations of Jamaat-e-Islami activists in the City and outskirts in which one person has been arrested while another has gone underground and is being searched.

Links of Jamaat activists have also been traced to former Minister Babu Singh, who was last month arrested in hawala case and is presently lodged in jail.

Raids were conducted at the house of Mohammad Sharif Sartaj son of Shamas-ud-Din at Sunjuwan and his office at Talab Khatikan and Rayees Ahmed Malik son of Mohammad Sadiq Malik at his residence Dalpatian Mohalla in the City. Sartaj is originally a resident of Bhalessa in Doda district. Click here to watch video

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior that searches were conducted after issuance of search warrants by the Judicial Magistrate. While Sartaj has been arrested by police, Malik is evading arrest.

The searches which started at 5 am led to recovery of large number of admission forms for MBBS studies in Pakistan. Besides, a register was seized with several number of mobile telephones of Pakistan including those who were instrumental in admission of students in MBBS colleges.

As per sources, Jamaat activists were selling MBBS seats in Pakistan earlier, a modus operandi used by Hurriyat Conference leaders in Kashmir also in which a case has already been registered by the state Investigation Agency (SIA).

Recently, the Government came out with an Advisory asking students not to travel to Pakistan for MBBS and BDS studies.

“Interrogation of the arrested person and another one who is yet to be captured will reveal how many students the duo sent for MBBS and BDS studies in Pakistan,” sources said, adding the register contained mobile and landline numbers of several Pakistanis which indicated that they were in touch across the border regularly.

Another significant disclosure which came to the fore was that Sartaj was closely linked to former Minister Babu Singh, who was last month arrested by police after recovery of Rs six lakh worth hawala amount in Jammu which was sent for him from Pakistan. Babu Singh is presently lodged in jail.

Police have already stated that Babu Singh had number of contacts in Pakistan.

“We also came across a Pakistani newspaper in which number of condolences had been published by Pakistani nationals to mourn the death of the mother of Sartaj,” sources said, adding this showed how much links he had in Pakistan.

Police have also found letter heads and stamps of newly floated outfit ‘Jammu Kashmir Freedom Movement’. Cops were trying to ascertain whether the duo were affiliated with the new outfit.

“Questioning of Sartaj followed by Rayees Ahmed Malik will lead to more disclosures,” they said, adding police was conducting searches at various places to nab Rayees who was not present in the house at the time of their raids.

Besides, police also recovered literature of banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization pertaining to Doda district.

Police said that they have registered a fresh case at Police Station Peer Mitha under FIR No. 27/2022 and Sections 10, 13 and 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act due to recovery of incriminating material of banned organizations from the houses and initiated further investigations and legal proceedings in the matter.

Initially, police had conducted raids in connection with an old case of 2007 registered under FIR 1/2007 under Sections 124-A and 147 RPC of Police Station City Jammu after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised by the duo along with others during the visit of Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani here.

Police teams which conducted today’s raids in presence of Executive Magistrate were led by SP North Kulbir Handa, SP South Mamta Sharma, SDPO West Rahul Nagar, SDPO South Sachit Sharma, SDPO North Sharad Kalu and SHO City Rakesh Kumar under the overall supervision of SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.