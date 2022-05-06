Govt extends deadline for delineation of Gair Mumkin Khads in Revenue record

JMC areas covered, put to public domain for inviting objections

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, May 6: Government has extended the deadline for completion of procedure for delineation and demarcation of Gair Mumkin Khads/ Daryas/ Nallahs etc, which do not form a part of water channels but have been recorded in Revenue records as the concerned authorities failed to execute the task within the stipulated time of three months.

Official sources told the Excelsior that there has been little progress on the assigned task because of certain hiccups, particularly delay in hiring the private agencies for generating digital maps even as the maximum area falling within the jurisdiction of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has been covered and put to public domain for inviting public objections and claims.

“After survey of the revenue villages falling under the limits of JMC and finalization of the report by the Sub-Divisional Level Committee, the areas which do not form the course/source of any water body, but have been recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Darya, Gair Mumkin Nallah etc, in the Revenue records, have been put in the public domain to seek objections of interested parties against the recommendations of the committee,” sources said.

However, sources added, there has been little progress in this regard in the areas outside JMC limits and Samba as well as Kathua districts where the Revenue authorities are still conducting field survey while the process of outsourcing the agency for generation of digital maps has just begun.

The approved procedure provides for Khasra-wise delineation by the internal departmental committees using GPS for generation of digital maps, conducting actual spot verification to establish desirable width of water course/channels especially in the proprietary lands, and removal of illegal encroachments on identified water courses through remedial action. The exercise is being conducted in a phased manner, starting from districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua and then remaining districts in one year.

Even as the entire process of delineation and demarcation of Gair Mumkin Khads in Jammu, Samba and Kathua was to be completed within three months i.e. by or before May 4, there has been negligible progress in all the three districts, except in the area under the jurisdiction of JMC.

“The field agencies initially faced certain difficulties at the ground level and because of some technical reasons, there were also impediments in outsourcing the agencies for digital mapping, which ultimately led to delay in completion of the desired work,” said Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner /Secretary of the Revenue Department.

However, he added, all the impediments have been now removed and the concerned authorities have been directed to speed up the work for completion of the task within one month.

According to Deputy Commission Samba, Anuradha Gupta, ground work has been almost done with field survey of around 16000 kanals of land and this will be soon followed by digital mapping by the outsourced agency. “Initially there were certain issues which have been resolved now. We are on the job and executing the task in mission mode,” she added.

Similarly in Kathua district, sources said that field survey has been going on while the private agencies are being shortlisted for GIS mapping.

In Jammu district, where the first phase has been completed with the areas within JMC limits uploaded on official website for seeking public objections, sources said that the second phase is all set to begin with the rural areas being undertaken for the field survey and GIS mapping.

In the first phase, survey of the areas/revenue villages falling under the limits of JMC has been completed through DGPS and the Sub-Divisional Level Committee has finalized the report with its recommendations.

The recommendations of the Sub-Divisional Committee for the areas of Jammu Khas, Jammu North and Jammu West Tehsils have been now uploaded on the official website jammu.nic.in for seeking objections of the public/interested parties against the proposal.

The areas of Jammu Khas mentioned in the recommendations, include Toph Sherkhania Part 1, Toph Sherkhania Part 2, Majeen, Patoli Mangotrian, Sidhra and Jammu Khas while the areas under Jammu North include Barnai, Chak Chingerwan Part 1, Chak Chingerwan Part 2, Gajay Singh Pura, Gurha Brahmana, Machlliyan, Muthi Part 1, Muthi Part 2, Paloura, Patoli Brahamana, Thathri Part 1 and Thathri Part 2. Similarly, the areas under Jammu West include Gole, Khanpur, Nandani and Sehora.

“If anybody is having any objection to the proposal/recommendations, he/she is requested to furnish the objections to the proposal in writing in the office of the Assistant Commissioner Revenue of the Tehsildar concerned during the office hours by or before May 19,” read the notification, issued by ACR Jammu, Vijay Kumar Sharma, who is Chairman of the Sub-Divisional Level Committee for Jammu district.

Pertinent to mention that as per the Government order number 18-JK (Rev) of 2022, dated 04-02-2022, three -tier committees were constituted to oversee the exercise to delineate the water source/course which do not form the part of any water course/sources but has been recorded as the Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Darya, Gair Mumkin Nallah etc in the Revenue record.

Procedure and terms of reference of the committees was to conduct Khasra-wise survey of all the land recorded as Gair Mumkin Khads, Gair Mumkin Daryas, Gair Mumkin Nallahs etc and prepare maps accordingly by means of using modern technology after spot verification on the basis of the status of the land in records of 2010. The committees were also mandated for formulation of comprehensive proposal for rectification of revenue records after the completion of entire exercise.

The completion of the task is likely to give a major relief to the people who are suffering because of misleading entries of such water bodies in the Revenue records. This will also put an end to lot of litigations pending in various courts besides allowing owners of such lands to transact and carry out various economic/non-economic activities allowed as per land use.