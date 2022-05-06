Hizb top commander among 3 militants killed in Anantnag

Hybrid militant, associate arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 6 : Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants including a top commander were killed in a gun battle at Sirchan Top in Batkoot area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

A joint team of Police, 3 RR of Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

During exchange of fire, three Hizb militants were killed who include the longest surviving militant of the outfit Ashraf Molvi. Click here to watch video

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Ashraf Molvi, one of oldest surviving militant of HM outfit, was killed along with two other militants. He said that successful operation on Yatra route is a major success for them.

He identified other two militants as Roshan Zameer of Aswara Kanelwan in Bijbehara and Mohammad Rafiq Drangay of Hayar Bijbehara who too were active since last several years now.

Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi, a resident of Tangpawa Anantnag as per officials had joined militant ranks in 2013 after working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for several years.

They said that after the killing of Hizb commander Dr Saifullah, Molvi was chosen as operational commander of the outfit.

Molvi a categorised A++ militant, has appeared in several videos that have gone viral on social media and has surfaced in list of the most wanted militants in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In the meantime, Baramulla police today arrested a ‘hybrid’ militant and an associate in Hilltop Cheradari area of the district in Northern Kashmir.

Police said that joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 46 RR, 53 Bn CRPF and 2nd Bn SSB established routine MVCP near Hilltop Cheradari Baramulla.

“During checking, the party observed movement of two unknown persons who were coming towards Cheradari,” police said, adding that on seeing search party, the duo tried to flee from the spot. However, both the individuals were tactfully apprehended.

They have been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, son of Ghulam Nabi Lone of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara Baramulla and Uzair Amin Ganie, son of Muhammad Amin Ganie of Kanthbagh Baramulla.

“On personal search, one pistol, one pistol magazine, eight live rounds of 9 mm pistol and two HE 36 grenades were recovered from the possession of Ashiq Hussain Lone while as two UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of Uzair Amin Ganie,” police said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that these militants obtained these illegal arms ammunition with intent to carry out militant activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas,” police said, adding that a case under sections of Arms & UA (P) Acts stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up.