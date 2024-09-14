Police arrests 2 bovine smugglers

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 14: Continuing its drive against bovine smugglers and their propagators, police has foiled bovine smuggling attempt in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Samba, arrested two bovine smugglers, rescued eight bovines from the clutches of bovine smugglers and seized vehicle.

Police said a team of PS Samba led by in charge Naka, Nud headed by SHO PS Samba while performing vehicle checking duty at Naka Nud, intercepted a truck bearing Registration Number JK22B-0991 for its checking. During checking of the vehicle, eight bovines were found laden inside which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally without any valid permission. All the rescued bovines have been shifted to a safer place, police added.

The arrested bovine smugglers have been identified as Adil Ahmed, son of Shabir Ahmed of Shopian and Farooq Ahmed Dar, son of Bashir Ahmed of Laranu Kukernag.

A case FIR No. 239/2024 U/S 223 BNS 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station, Samba and investigation started.