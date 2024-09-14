Juvenile arrested for smuggling Heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 14: Police arrested a juvenile drug peddler in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rehambal and recovered 6.5 grams of Heroin like contraband substance from his possession.

Reports said that a team of Police Station Rehambal, while performing routine vehicle checking at Phalata naka point, intercepted the accused. On frisking, Police team recovered 6.5 grams of Heroin like contraband substance from his possession following which he was arrested on the spot.

During questioning, the accused turned out to be a juvenile. In this regard, a case FIR under NDPS Act has been registered in PS Rehambal. Further investigation of the case is underway.