Police Arrest Absconder In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, July 11: Police have arrested an absconder, who was evading arrest for more than four years in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

The arrested absconder was identified as Feroz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Zehanpora Boniyar, involved in case FIR No. 12/2020 u/s 498-A, 147,34 & 506 IPC of PS Boniyar.

Warrant of arrest was issued by the Court of JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) Boniyar against the absconder who was evading his arrest since 2020.

The accused was produced before the Court and was lodged in District Jail Baramulla, police said.

Police are implementing rigorous measures to ensure that all individuals who are absconding their arrests are apprehended and held accountable for their criminal actions.