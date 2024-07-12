JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Buddhist, Jain Studies

NEW DELHI, July 12: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will open a Centre for Hindu Studies as well as centres for Buddhist and Jain studies, according to an official notification.

The three new centres will be established under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, it said.

The decision to set up the new centres was approved by the Executive Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in a meeting on May 29.

A committee was constituted by the JNU to explore and recommend the implementation of the National Education Policy (2020) and the Indian Knowledge System at the university.

“The Executive Council in its meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the University, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies,” a notification dated July 9 released on Friday read.

The Delhi University (DU) last year established a Centre for Hindu Studies that currently offers a master’s degree. The centre also plans to introduce undergraduate courses.

The DU already has a department for Buddhist Studies and in March, it got central government’s nod to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore. (AGENCIES)